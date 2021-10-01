Local

SALEM

What to Know Before Heading to Salem's Haunted Happenings

Events kick into gear Friday with Halloween on the Hill, featuring 1,000 Jack-o'-lanterns, elaborate sets, lights and more

By Staff Reports

The first of October kicks off Salem Haunted Happenings, but there are some COVID-19 safety requirements to know before you go.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the Witch City each year for Halloween parades, haunted houses and parties -- all of which had to be dramatically scaled back last year amid the pandemic.

Mayor Kim Driscoll has emphasized that the city's indoor mask mandate won't help stop COVID transmission while people are eating and drinking for a long duration, so officials have added other rules.

Here's what you need to know:

Salem's COVID requirements

The Salem Board of Health is taking action as COVID cases rise and tourism is set to soon spike.

Events kick into gear Friday with Halloween on the Hill, featuring 1,000 Jack-o'-lanterns, elaborate sets, lights and more. There's also the Ghost & Legends Trolley Tour as well as Salem Horror Fest.

There are currently no capacity restrictions in Salem, unless set by individual businesses. Confirm capacity limits and reservation requirements with individual businesses ahead of your visit.

Halloween in Salem

