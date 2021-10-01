What to Know Before Heading to Salem's Haunted Happenings

The first of October kicks off Salem Haunted Happenings, but there are some COVID-19 safety requirements to know before you go.
Hundreds of thousands of people visit the Witch City each year for Halloween parades, haunted houses and parties -- all of which had to be dramatically scaled back last year amid the pandemic.
Mayor Kim Driscoll has emphasized that the city's indoor mask mandate won't help stop COVID transmission while people are eating and drinking for a long duration, so officials have added other rules.
Here's what you need to know:
Salem's COVID requirements
- Masks are required for all public indoor spaces
- Everyone is encouraged to get tested prior to arrival
- Free walk-up rapid COVID testing is available downtown
- Negative tests are required for indoor events of more than 100 people
Events kick into gear Friday with Halloween on the Hill, featuring 1,000 Jack-o'-lanterns, elaborate sets, lights and more. There's also the Ghost & Legends Trolley Tour as well as Salem Horror Fest.
There are currently no capacity restrictions in Salem, unless set by individual businesses. Confirm capacity limits and reservation requirements with individual businesses ahead of your visit.