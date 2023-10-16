What to know on first work day of partial Red Line closure

For people who take the MBTA, the morning commute may look a little different beginning Monday, after train service on part of the Red Line stopped.

Monday is the third day of the partial Red Line shutdown — which will see shuttles replace train service from JFK/UMass through Ashmont and Mattapan until Oct. 30.

The T is suspending service on the Ashmont Branch between the JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations, as well as the Mattapan Line trolly from Oct. 14th through the 29th

Signage was posted at JFK/UMass Station to help commuters navigate the altered service.

The shutdown is so that crews can make critical repairs to the aging transit line. MBTA officials said they're actually replacing some of the oldest track in their system.

The 16-day shutdown will impact the Ashmont Branch between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations and the Mattapan Line between Ashmont and Mattapan stations.

In total, roughly 8,300 feet of track are being replaced, but crews are also using the time to make station enhancements — including painting, power washing, improved lighting and better accessibility.

During the closure, the MBTA will provide free shuttle bus service for riders that will operate every five to six minutes during weekday peak hours and every 10 to 15 minutes during weekday and weekend off-peak hours.

The Fairmount Commuter Rail Line will be free, and Bluebikes will be made more accessible.