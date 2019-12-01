What to Know: Parking Bans During Snow Storm

As the Northeast braces for eight to 10 inches of snow, some towns across New England are implementing strict parking bans.

Here are the towns with parking bans:

Massachusetts

Methuen

Methuen: Methuen Police announcing a winter parking ban enforcement. There is no parking on public ways between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, December 2.

Wakefield

A parking ban is in effect December 1 at 7 p.m. through Monday, December 2 at 7 a.m.. All cars must be removed from the roadways. Vehicles impeding snow operations will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Wakefield Public Works adds that residents clear catch basins and hydrants.

New Hampshire

Hampton

Hampton Police declaring a snow emergency parking ban from Saturday, December 1 from 10 p.m. to December 30, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Manchester

The City of Manchester Department of Public Works advises all operators and owners of motor vehicles that the odd and even overnight winter parking ban will go into effect December 1, at 1 a.m. and will remain in effect until April 15, 2020.

As of December 1, parking will only be permitted on the odd numbered side of a street on odd numbered calendar months and only on the even numbered side of a street on even numbered calendar months beginning at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. Cars should be parked on the even side of the street during the month of December. If parking is presently allowed on only one side of the street during the day, parking will be permitted on that side of the street every night. There is no overnight parking permitted on the circular portions of dead-end cul-de-sacs.

Upon declaration of a Snow Emergency, vehicles must be removed from the City streets to facilitate snow removal operations and allow emergency vehicle access. Snow Emergencies are typically in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city is offering free parking at three locations during snow emergencies: Victory Parking Garage, Pearl Street Parking Lot and behind West Wide Arena. Vehicles parked behind the arena must be removed by 8 a.m. or they will be subjected to towing. Parking in the Pearl Street Lot are subject to parking fees.

Any vehicle parked in violation of a Snow Emergency Declaration is subject to towing and impoundment. The City’s impound lot is located in the Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. In order to recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and pay $110 (cash only) within 24 hours. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional storage.

Nashua

City officials in Nashua announcing there will be no on-street or municipal surface lot parking permitted during the winter storm. The city adds that free parking will be available in the Elm Street and High Street garages as soon as a snow emergency is announced. No parking in leased spaces is allowed from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The overnight parking program will be suspended.

During the hours of the snow emergency, the City of Nashua will be towing vehicles remaining on the street and in the municipal surface lots. Owners of towed vehicles may retrieve their cars at the Solid Waste Department (Landfill) and must pay a fine of $315 (cash, money order or credit card only). Please note that cars may be picked up at the landfill scale house at all times during the snow emergency. After the snow emergency has been lifted, cars may be picked up between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.