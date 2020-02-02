Local
coronavirus

What We Know About Boston’s Case of Coronavirus

The eighth case in the United States was announced in Boston on Saturday

By Nia Hamm

So here’s what we know. 

The UMASS Boston student — a man in his 20’s — reportedly landed at Logan Airport Tuesday with a runny nose. 

That was the same day the CDC announced plans to screen passengers on flights from China. But those screenings never happened. 

A day later, that student sought medical care after visiting Wuhan, China — where the deadly pneumonia-like virus was first detected in December.

We know he tested positive for the virus late Friday night and became the eighth confirmed case in the United States.

Officials have quarantined the man at his Boston home. They won’t say exactly how many people have come into contact with him, only that the number is small. 

In the meantime, mayor Marty Walsh is assuring the city that there is no threat to the public. 

"We’re going to keep an eye on certainly get information out there to the public. If there any other cases we'll let people know any other threats to let people now," Walsh said.

UMass Boston has sent out a statement to students that said since the threat to the public is low, nothing in day-to-day procedures has changed.

