What We Know About Tamar Bucci, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Killed in Crash

Tamar Bucci, a Massachusetts State Police trooper, was killed in a crash overnight on Interstate 93 in Stoneham while trying to assist a disabled motor vehicle.

Bucci, 34, of Woburn, was assigned to the Medford Barracks as of last month. She joined Massachusetts State Police on May 6, 2020. Before joining state police, she worked in the security department at Encore and also worked as a personal trainer.

"I can tell you that she will be sorely missed," State Police Col. Christopher Mason said during a press conference Friday morning. "She always had a dream and aspiration to be a trooper. She worked very hard during the academy."

"In her brief MSP career, she set an example for all of us to follow," he added. "Her life was cut too short, too soon."

Trooper Tamar Bucci gave her life in the line of duty last night when her cruiser was struck by a gas tanker as she attempted to drive up to and assist a disabled motorist. We are heartbroken for her loss. pic.twitter.com/xeJUNonVul — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 4, 2022

She was a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College.

Bucci is survived by her parents, two sisters, a stepbrother and a stepsister.

She is the 22nd member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty.