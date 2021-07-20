What We Know About the Company and Driver Involved in Monday's I-93 Bridge Crash

The NBC10 Boston Investigators dug into records with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and found that the company involved in Monday's bridge crash on Interstate 93 south has had a number of violations. But most of those violations are considered low risk.

The company -- Dove Transportation out of Alabama -- has also been involved in five crashes, excluding Monday's. None of those previous crashes resulted in injuries or fatalities.

The truck involved in Monday's crash was most recently inspected in April of 2021, and no violations were found.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Dove Transportation, which said it is waiting for the investigation to reveal what caused the crash.

Emergency bridge repairs have prompted a long-term traffic issue on I-93.

The Roosevelt Circle overpass suffered “extensive” damage on Monday afternoon after an oversized truck struck the bottom of the bridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. when a tractor-trailer hauling a large metal structure got stuck under the I-93 overpass in Medford, causing significant damage.

The truck involved was a 2013 Peterbilt 367 with an Alabama registration owned by Dove Transportation of Lincoln, Alabama, state police said. A 57-year-old Alabama man was driving the truck and had a 54-year-old woman as a passenger. The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

Several lanes of I-93 south had to be closed following the incident.

State police said the investigation will determine whether the driver or truck owner violated any state laws or federal regulations.

Two lanes of I-93 southbound were closed Tuesday while crews work on the overpass. A 7-foot section of the overpass and a beam that runs along it will need to be demolished as part of the repair, the transportation department said. The demolition is expected to continue throughout Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

The overpass will remain closed during the work, and transportation officials said it will be several months before it’s fully reopened. Drivers were told to expect continued delays on Route 1 south, Route 16 and Route 28 while long-term repairs are made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.