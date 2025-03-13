What we know about the delayed SpaceX flight meant to bring stuck astronauts home

It will be even longer before Needham, Massachusetts, native Sunita Williams returns home from space.

NASA is now targeting Friday evening as the earliest it would launch the SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying four crew members meant to replace Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Williams. It scrubbed a liftoff scheduled for Wednesday night due to a hydraulic system issue on the launch pad.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Williams and Wilmore have spent nine months in space, first arriving in June. Williams' original mission was meant to last eight days, and those in Needham are eager to have her home.

Two astronauts, including Needham native Suni Williams, remain in space, where they have been since June.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"We’re all rooting for her, as we have been the entire duration of this ordeal," said State Sen. Rebecca Rausch.

"She's not some kinda ethereal figure she’s a real human that people in this town knew when she was growing up that the kids who live here now also see as role model," she added.

NASA says the spacecraft meant to take them home would dock at the International Space Station around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The capsule would then depart the ISS no later than Wednesday, splashing down somewhere off the coast of Florida.