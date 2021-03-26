Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Eric Leach

What We Know About the Man at the Heart of the Rockland-to-Quincy Police Chase

Eric Leach was shot and killed in Quincy while getting out of a police cruiser he'd stolen Friday

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by police in a stolen police cruiser Friday morning after a chaotic chase through Boston's southern suburbs and two standoffs with police.

Eric M. Leach, 36, has lived in Brockton and Winthrop, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was killed in Quincy while getting out of the stolen cruiser with a police rifle in his hands, authorities have said. The incident began hours earlier at a Rockland 7-Eleven that he allegedly robbed, which security cameras captured.

Rockland's police chief indicated in a news conference, where he didn't name Leach, that Leach had a "lengthy criminal record" and had spent time in prison. He said his officers recognized him but didn't know Leach by name.

Court records reviewed by the NBC10 Boston Investigators show Leach was indicted in December 2012 in Plymouth Superior Court on felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with serious bodily injury, as well as a pair of firearms charges and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment of a child.

Then 28, Leach had been wanted for shooting an 8-year-old girl in the leg in Brockton, according to The Enterprise.

Leach pleaded guilty in July 2015, and was sentenced to serve three to five years at MCI Cedar Junction, followed by three years of probation, with credit for time already served while his case was pending, court records show.

More on the Rockland-to-Quincy Police Chase

quincy 14 hours ago

Suspected Armed Robber Killed in Quincy After Standoffs in Stolen Police Cruiser

armed robbery 2 hours ago

How an Armed Robber Escaped Police and Stole the Cruiser He'd Barricade Himself Inside

This article tagged under:

Eric LeachMassachusettsquincyRockland
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us