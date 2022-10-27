If you’re dusting off the broom for a night out this weekend, you’ve got the green light! Fly through, roll through or crawl through...whatever you’re dressing up as this weekend will likely work as long as you do it Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will start to feel chilly by Saturday evening. We’ll be watching for a feels-like forecast down in the 40s by 8 p.m. Saturday, but skies will remain clear.

Our luck begins to shift on Monday when a low-pressure system sweeps through the region bringing rain across much of New England. Scattered showers may begin as early as 1 p.m. across the Berkshires and continue to push slowly into eastern New England by Monday evening.

Showers will continue from Monday night into Tuesday allowing for some areas to possibly record over half an inch of rain.

Despite those showers temperatures will continue mild with highs in the 60s. The mild and above average temperatures will continue as a dominant pattern in the exclusive 10-day forecast. The normal for Boston numbers should be a high temperature of 58 by this time of the year. This means we’ll watch for a nice stretch of mild conditions with temperatures ranging from 5-8 degrees above in the following work week.