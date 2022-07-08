Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Bruins

What You Need to Know About the First Player the Bruins Picked in the 2022 NHL Draft

The Bruins badly needed an infusion of depth and talent at center throughout their organization, and sought to address that by picking Matthew Poitras

By Nick Goss

What you need to know about Bruins' second-round pick Matthew Poitras originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have made their first pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and they targeted a huge position of need.

Boston selected Guelph Storm center Matthew Poitras with the No. 54 overall pick (second round).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
2022 NHL Draft tracker: Here's every Bruins pick from all seven rounds

Poitras is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He tallied 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 68 games for Guelph last season -- his first campaign in the OHL. He is a quality playmaker and plays the game with tremendous pace. Poitras' skill set is well-suited for today's up-tempo NHL.

The 18-year-old forward was ranked No. 45 among North American skaters by the NHL's Central Scouting. He was ranked in the 70s on most pre-draft lists (among all players).

The Bruins badly needed an infusion of depth and talent at center throughout their organization. Boston entered the draft without any top-tier center prospects, which isn't good given the age of captain Patrice Bergeron (36). 

Poitras won't make an impact at the NHL level next season. He'll likely going back to the Storm for another year in the OHL.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston BruinsNHL draftMatthew Poitras
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us