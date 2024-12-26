What you need to know if you want to return your Christmas gift

While most shoppers think they've nailed it with their gifts, some people may be returning or exchanging them.

But it's not always an easy swap due to the different return policies.

Many retailers have updated their policies so whoever received your gift can get something more to their liking.

Some of them include Amazon giving shoppers until January 31st to return gifts, around a 90 day window for people who bought their gifts on November 1st.

Target says any electronic or entertainment item purchased on or later than November 7th can return it until January 24 for a full refund.

At Best Buy, any purchase made on or after November 1st can be returned through January 14th, 2025.

And if you bought a video game or system from Gamestop between November 17 and December 24, you have until January 18 to return it but the package must be unopened.

It should also be noted that none of these policies apply to Apple products.

If you are one of the people returning a gift, you are not alone. The National Retail Federation is predicting that the return rate for the 2024 holidays will be 17% higher than the annual return rate, which is 17% at the moment.

To put those numbers into perspective, the return rate pre-pandemic for 2019 was 8.1%.