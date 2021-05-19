What's Going on With Kiss 108's Matty in the Morning?

Popular Boston radio host Matty Siegel walked out on his Kiss 108 morning show Wednesday after he said he was told by station management to stop talking about musician Demi Lovato's announcement that they identify as non-binary.

"They pulled the plug on me and they said you cannot talk about what you're talking about," he said on the air Wednesday morning. "Again, I like my boss personally... It's not personal. It's professional."

"So I'm ending my portion of the radio show right now," Siegel added. "I don't know... I just want to say, I love my listeners. I love you, and it's been a hell of a run, but I think it's coming to an end."

But Siegel told Boston.com on Wednesday that he believes he will remain with the station.

“There’s no ill feeling between me and my boss or me and my company, none.” he said. “They’re doing their jobs. I get it. They got a lot of heat this morning, people complaining about things I said on the air. He doesn’t want me to be fired. His heart was in the right place.”

Siegel said he expects "cooler heads will prevail" and the station has told him they don't want him to leave.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to iHeart Radio, which owns Kiss 108, seeking comment on the situation.

