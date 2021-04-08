What Do I Need to Bring to a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment? Here's What to Know

Massachusetts residents seem to be having a bit of confusion about what documents are required to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
Some people have apparently been turned away from Walgreens and CVS vaccination locations because they didn’t have a state ID, even though they’re not required to get vaccinated here in Massachusetts.
You won’t need medical records or a doctor’s note either. In fact, you can still get a shot even without insurance.
The only thing you‘re really need is a form attesting to that fact that you qualify for vaccine at the time of your appointment. Those are usually on line to fill our when you sign up -- and if not, they should have them at the vaccination center.
While they’re not mandated, it’s probably a good idea to have some sort of ID and your health insurance card if you have them.