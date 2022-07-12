What's the Best City in the US? Boston Makes Top 10 in New Ranking

Boston's back!

The Hub has made Travel + Leisure's 2022 Top 15 U.S. Cities, landing at 10th place after not placing in the magazine's ranking in recent years.

The only New England city to make the list, Boston was helped into ranking thanks in part to its lively and historic sports culture, the magazine said -- one reader called Fenway Park "one of the most beautiful ballparks."

Boston's popular restaurant scene and diverse population also contributed to its launch into the list, particularly charming readers who have seen firsthand the city's development over the years.

"After 40 years, the city has finally evolved into a much more cosmopolitan place," commented one reader, who grew up visiting Boston. "The restaurants are better than ever, the city is much more diverse, and the new Seaport area is fantastic."

Boston earned a score of 82.34 from Travel + Leisure readers -- the No. 1 city, Charleston, South Carolina, got 88.70. The rest of the list can be found here.

Boston Magazine just revealed its "Best of Boston 2022" list, highlighting some of the ideal local spots to check out in the city. And more than a few have made our Hub hot spot list!

Boston was crowned as the state capital with the highest quality of life, in a study conducted by Wallethub last year, though the city ranked 49th in affordability.