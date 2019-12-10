What’s Up With the Temperature Roller Coaster in Boston This Week?

Temperatures in the 60s and rain today, 30s and snow tomorrow? Yup, you heard correctly.

In fact, Boston just missed tying the record high by 1 degree on Tuesday. The observed high was 63° and the record for Dec. 10 is 64°. That record was hit twice, for the first time in 1897 and “more recently” in 1907.

We have a pretty strong cold front moving through — ahead of that front, strong southwest winds and a little sun helped boost temperatures 20° above average. In fact, Boston was warmer than most cities in Texas, Louisiana and Georgia, while records were set in Maine — in Caribou and Portland.

The warmth ends Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall and rain will change to snow.

This is a rare anafront. That’s a cold front with precipitation on both sides of the front. Typically once the front moves through it’s a quick clearing/drying — not the case with this system.

If you don’t like the cold and snow, you won't have to wait long — temperatures will be back into the 50s!

But, unfortunately, like this latest warm-up, rain will accompany it.