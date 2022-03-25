Wheelchairs for Dogs? Local Company Designs Equipment for Handicapped Pets

Some pets run on two legs, some on four, but a special population of animal friends need a little help to get moving.

Walkin’ Pets in Amherst, New Hampshire, designs and sells products for handicapped pets across the world. Their equipment makes sure that animals with a variety of disabilities can live their best lives.

Their wheelchairs let animals with mobility issues move around on their own, blind halos help pets with vision issues navigate their surroundings and prosthetics give new life to lost limbs.

Founder and CEO Mark C. Robinson started the company in 2001 after having to put down his own dog Mercedes before her time because he didn’t have the information or resources to give her a better life.

“When I first started this business, there was not the kind of awareness that disabled pets can live happy, healthy lives at the are now,” said Robinson. “Back then, when a dog couldn't walk, that was an end of life crisis decision. Very often you take him to the vet, the vet would recommend you put him to sleep because he can't walk anymore.”

While most of their products are designed for dogs, they have also designed wheelchairs and other equipment for animals like turtles, chickens and cats with disabilities.

NBC10 Boston visited their headquarters to meet some handicapped dogs who have found new life in their wheelchairs. You will also fall in love with Mustard the dachshund as he gets a first fitting into his new wheelchair.