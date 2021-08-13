Wheels Fly Off Tractor-Trailer, Striking 2 Cars on I-95

Police said no one was injured when two wheels flew off a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Needham, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, striking at least two cars.

Massachusetts State Police said shortly before 10:30 a.m. that they were at the scene where a tractor-trailer "lost a couple of rear wheels" on I-95 south. They said the wheels bounced across the median to the northbound side of the highway, striking at least two cars.

No injuries were reported.

A heavy duty tow truck and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted at the scene, state police said. The tractor-trailer was removed from the scene and all lanes reopened by 11 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.