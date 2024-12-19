These overnight rain events have been kind to us. They drop their water, then vanish before sunrise. As a result, Thursday will qualify as a sunny day in the forecast. Winds will be a bit brisk, but temperatures remain on the reasonable side: mid and upper 40s.

We're still waiting for the shoe to drop later this week. Cold is positioned over the Great Lakes and will sweep in by the weekend. As we wait, a large storm will spin up off Nantucket. IF it had the “right” track, we would have been in for it. Instead, we settle for a glancing shot of snow showers, and they’re muddying up the forecast for Friday.

It seems there are a few batches of snow/mix that are still deciding where to go. Guidance plots them all over eastern Massachusetts with varying intensity.

It’s obvious why we’re apprehensive too. As we cool off Friday, some of this snow could pile up to the tune of an inch or two – mostly away from the coast/Capes/Islands. As the cold takes root, snow showers will sweep off the coast, so we could even get a coating there late in the game.

So, this should go down to the wire. Beware of slippery spots Friday night if you’re heading out, and watch for any spotty black ice on the roads into Saturday morning as the freeze sets in.