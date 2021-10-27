When Will Power Be Restored in Mass. After Nor'easter? It Could Take Days, Officials Say

A nor'easter that slammed New England knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts Wednesday, and it could take days before it's restored, officials said.

Gov. Charlie Baker said it would likely be "a multi-day process" as he discussed his administration's response in Scituate, in the heart of Massachusetts' hard-hit South Shore region.

Most of the communities there had more than 75% of customers without power Wednesday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Overall, 468,752 people statewide were without power about 3:45 p.m., and at one point 14 towns were entirely without power.

Some schools announced closures for Thursday, after dozens were closed Wednesday. (See a list of school closures here.)

Complicating the clean-up efforts were sustained high winds up to 65 mph, expected to continue through Wednesday evening in southeastern Massachusetts. The lifts that utility workers use to work on power lines can't be safely operated if sustained winds are above 30 mph, officials said.

"In some cases they do need to wait until the winds come down before it's really going to be safe to get up into a bucket truck," Baker said.

An October nor'easter caused widespread damage across Massachusetts, knocking out power to about 500,000 customers, blowing the roof off an apartment building and even picking up a small plane and dropping it in the middle of a local street.

With no end in sight to the power outages, some people were lining up at a gas station in Scituate Wednesday, wanting to make sure their generators were able to run uninterrupted.

In Sandwich on Cape Cod, people said they'd been driving for at least half an hour to find an open gas station.

It’s cash only at this gas station in Sandwich that’s running off a generator, but at least it’s open. Customers have been driving around 30-45 minutes to find somewhere to fuel up. So many are closed/without power. @NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/xNmB2tnead — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) October 27, 2021

At the news conference in Scituate, Baker was asked about people lining up for gasoline. He said none of the officials in his administration anticipated any reason why gas stations would be out of fuel for long, and said there was no reason to panic.

"We're talking about something that's going to take a few days to clean up," he said, not many days, though he urged people who may not have to fill their tanks up to consider only filling them halfway or three-quarters of the way.

He also echoed administration officials' warnings: assume all downed wires are live and be careful when driving for power crews: "There are going to be a ton of crews out there."

Utility workers had been brought in from as far away as Canada, and more were expected to arrive into Thursday to help the cleanup, officials said. Eversource alone expected to have 1,500 crews working to restore power by Thursday.

MEMA spokesman Christopher Besse talked to NBC10 Boston on Wednesday about the storm damage across the state, and how long the power restoration process might take.

Christopher Besse, a MEMA spokesman, had told NBC10 Boston earlier Wednesday that, along with high winds, crews need to survey storm damage before they can come up with a plan to fix it.

"If people are without power, there's a good chance they'll be without power through this evening," he said.

As people looked to make plans to deal with power outages, a Red Cross shelter was opened at Weymouth High School. The agency said it was offering help to anyone whose home was damaged -- its 24-hour hotline is 1-800-563-1234.

Wednesday night: Gusts close to 30 mph, lows near mid 40s, lingering light showers then cloudy Thursday: Mostly cloudy, highs in low 50s, more sunshine in northern states. Wind from North 11-15 mph.

The strongest wind gust reported Wednesday was 97 mph on Provincetown, and Scituate saw upwards of 85 mph. The wind drove waves above 30 feet off of Gloucester -- Baker said he'd been told that storm surge would have been much worse if the nor'easter arrived at high tide.