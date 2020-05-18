When Will Restaurants, Retail and Beaches Reopen in Mass.?

The reopening plan released Monday by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker included guidance on when numerous industries and activities will be able to resume.

Manufacturing, construction and places of worship are being allowed to reopen immediately, as long as some strict guidelines are followed. But many residents are wondering about three key areas as summer approaches -- restaurants, retail and beaches.

Here's a quick look at what the plan says about those three areas.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants did not make the cut for Phase 1 of the reopening, which is sure to raise the ire of many in the industry. Restaurants are still able to stay open for delivery and takeout only.

But unlike, neighboring states like New Hampshire and Rhode Island, restaurants in Massachusetts will not be reopening for outdoor dining yet.

The Reopening Advisory Board's 28-page report contains few specifics about restaurants and when exactly they will be allowed to reopen. It only says they are included in Phase 2, which will come with some restrictions and capacity limitations.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who helped head up the advisory board, said a restaurant and hospitality work group convened Friday to help develop procedures for safe opening.

No date has been set yet for the second phase of the reopening to begin.

Baker has said each phase of the reopening will be driven by key public health metrics, including positive test rates, deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity.

Restaurants are struggling to survive with just takeout and delivery.

RETAIL

Retail establishments will be allowed to reopen as part of Phase 1, but only for remote fulfillment and curbside pickup. Limited personal services like hair salons, pet grooming and car washes will also be able to reopen at that time, under strict guidelines. The reopening date for these industries is scheduled for May 25.

Full opening of retail establishments, with some capacity limitations, are included in Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

BEACHES

Beaches are also included in Phase 1 of the reopening plan, and will be allowed to open with guidelines on May 25. Parks, drive-in-theaters and some athletic fields and courts are also included in this phase.

Campgrounds, playgrounds and community pools are included in the second phase.

You can read the full 28-page reopening plan below: