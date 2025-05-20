‘Where am I going to go?' Replacement of Cape Cod bridges has neighbors worried

The bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of Massachusetts need to be replaced, but those living in their shadow are wondering what that project means for their futures.

The Bourne Bridge and Sagamore Bridge have carried drivers to Cape Cod since 1935.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

People who call Bourne's Cecilia Terrace home say it always felt like there was nothing better.

"I love this house," Joyce Michaud, who has lived on this street for 25 years, said as she pointed to her home. "I worked, a lot of time at two jobs, and the intent was to get myself set up so that I could relax when I retired and not have to worry about what was going to happen."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There is worry now, with plans moving forward to replace the bridges. Michaud's home, which she shares with several chickens and rents to a tenant to help supplement her income, most likely will need to go.

"I was going to live here until I died, I wasn't going to go anywhere," Michaud said Monday.

The full cost to replace both the Sagamore and Bourne bridges is estimated at around $4.5 billion. Leaders say they've secured enough funding to start construction on the first project - replacing the Sagamore. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the bridges are showing their age, and are now "functionally obsolete."

"This has been my life. My husband died here. My children were raised here," Mary Gallerani said. "It's the only home I have known for 67 years. Where am I going to go?"

MassDOT says the replacement program is a "critical project," adding that it has notified 15 property owners their homes and businesses may need to be demolished to make way for the new Sagamore Bridge, which will be built to the west of the current bridge.

"After years of engagement with the community, several property owners have been contacted in direct outreach from MassDOT letting them know that their property is going to be impacted by the upcoming construction," a MassDOT spokesperson said. "We understand the challenge that this poses for homeowners, and we are going to work with them every step of the way and support them through this process."

As Massachusetts awaits approval of a billion-dollar federal grant to replace the first of the two Cape Cod bridges, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. William Keating met with state officials Friday to get an update on the project.

"Property owners will be fully compensated for the acquisition as well as for relocation and other related costs. MassDOT right of way agents are meeting in person with each affected property owner as often as necessary to explain the process and assist with required steps," the spokesperson added.

MassDOT says it will know more once environmental studies are concluded and final designs are picked, but it all brings little peace of mind to Michaud.

"I wake up at night thinking about it, you can't shut your brain off when it comes to this," she said. "Everybody is telling me that I'm going to end up better off than I am right now, pretty much. I find that totally hard to believe."