Where Will Hurricane Henri Make Landfall? How the Forecast Track Has Shifted

People across the Northeast have been watching the forecast for days, looking to get a sense of where the storm that is now Hurricane Henri would make landfall.

Its track has shifted -- earlier this week, the storm was taking aim at Cape Cod and Boston, and both places were preparing for first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years. But just a day later, the track had moved west, putting Connecticut, Long Island and nearly New York City directly in the crosshairs.

By 11 p.m. Saturday night, when Henri was about as far north as Washington, D.C., the track had shifted east again, and the hurricane appeared to be headed for landfall on the coast of southern New England or Long Island at some point Sunday.

No matter where it strikes land, the storm is expected to have regional effects -- Amtrak service from Boston to New York was suspended, and hundreds of thousands of people across several states may lose power by the time Henri is carried out of the U.S.

Henri was upgraded to a hurricane with the National Hurricane Center’s advisory Saturday.

As we continue to monitor the storm, here's a look at how the National Hurricane Center forecasted the storm's track every six hours, starting Tuesday afternoon (check the date and time in the bottom left of each image). Below these images, we'll explain why the forecast tracks shift -- it's all part of the science.

National Hurricane Center

Modeling storms like Henri is complicated -- it's a combination of satellite imagery, hurricane hunter aircraft making bumpy flights to take measurements and serious meteorological knowhow.

And conditions can change, which means that up-to-date modeling changes, too. As our own meteorologist Pete Bouchard explained earlier Saturday, "tropical systems are steered by fickle winds. And they’re easily swayed in one direction or the other by shifts in those winds over time. Tacking a course in a certain direction doesn’t guarantee it will continue in that direction ad infinitum."

In other words, shifts in the forecast can actually be expected in the lead-up to major storms as the experts keep a close eye on conditions.

Here's one last look at how the forecast track for Henri has changed, this time as a slider: