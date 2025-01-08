Cold and gusty northwest winds will dominate through Thursday, with temperatures struggling to rise out of the 20s yet again Thursday. Expect wind gusts of up to 45 mph Thursday, wind chills near zero Thursday morning and 7-16 degrees Thursday afternoon.

While mostly dry weather is expected, a stray flurry is possible Thursday afternoon with a burst or two of snow, though no significant snow accumulation is expected, and bursts of snow will not be widespread.

Winds will gradually ease on Friday, and temperatures will improve slightly into the mid to upper 30s under partly sunny skies, offering some relief from the bitter cold.

The system currently bringing incredibly gusty winds to southern California will move across the country and evolve into a potent winter storm. By the time this storm moves nearby New England it will be moving too far south of the region bring significant snow southern New England.

While a few flurries or light snow showers are possible, a major winter storm locally is unlikely. Accumulation trends are looking bleak for snow lovers, pulling back on significant snow totals, with 0-1 inch of snow across the region possible at this time.

By Sunday and early next week, high pressure returns, bringing dry weather and seasonable temperatures in the 30s. The next potential cold blast is anticipated midweek, but for now, the stretch remains largely quiet with only minor precipitation chances.