Whiskey and Tapas Spot to Replace Decades-Old Dive Bar in Watertown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining spot is going to be opening in the space where a decades-old dive bar had been.

A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston confirms what another source told us earlier, that Olespana Whiskey & Tap(as) is planning to open in Watertown, moving into the former Mt. Auburn Grill space on Mt. Auburn Street. It looks like the new spot will be a Spanish restaurant, though no details could be found online at this point in time.

Mt. Auburn Grill, which first opened in 1978, shuttered early on in the pandemic in the spring of 2020 and subsequently went up for sale.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the upcoming Olespana Whiskey & Tap(as) is 645 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472.