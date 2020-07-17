Local

Whiskey's in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed Down; Exact Status of Space Up in the Air

By Boston's Hidden Restaurants

Facebook/Whiskey's

A longtime watering hole in the Back Bay of Boston has shuttered, and it isn't known what might become of the space.

According to a source within the restaurant industry, Whiskey's on Boylston Street is closed, saying that it is "100% done," which comes on the heels of several other sources and posters on social media indicating that the place may have shut down permanently. (Phone calls over the past couple of days went unanswered and its website appears to be down.) The bar had temporarily shuttered back in March when the statewide restaurant shutdown was put in place by the Baker administration, and it never did reopen even as Phase 2 began last month. While we do hear some chatter about the space, its exact future is unknown at this point in time, so keep checking back for updates.

Whiskey's was mostly known as a casual place to go to for a drink and some pub grub along with BBQ options.

The address for Whiskey's is 885 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02116.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

food & drinkBOSTONcoronavirusRestaurant Closingsrestaurant
