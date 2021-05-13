Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Anti-Asian Racism

Whistles Being Distributed to Help Keep Elderly Asian Americans Safe From Attacks

With hate crimes targeting Asian Americans on the rise across the country, whistles will be handed out in Quincy, Massachusetts, and other cities to help protect older people

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans across the country has led to grave concern.

"What's hurtful is that people are targeting the elderly, who are the most vulnerable," said Oanh Nguyen, who, along with longtime friend Julianna Lee, wanted to do something about it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Just like a lot of other people, I felt really frustrated by the situation," said Lee.

The two women came up with the idea to give whistles to older Asian Americans. It was an idea with roots to their days as college freshmen.

"We got whistles as first-year students at Wellesley College, and the whistle functions, really, as a very small but simple way to protect ourselves in the event of an assault or some kind of harassment," said Lee.

More on anti-Asian hate

Chinatown 24 hours ago

Chinatown Businesses Struggling to Recover Amid Pandemic, Anti-Asian Hate

Anti-asian hate May 11

Anti-Asian Hate Incident Reports Nearly Doubled in March, New Data Says

They partnered with Quincy Asian Resources, which is spearheading the campaign in Massachusetts, New York and Los Angeles.

Just this week, whistles were distributed in New York City.

Friday, they'll be handed out in Quincy, and other local communities in the days ahead.

"This is something they can put around their neck, and if, in an emergency or any situation, they're being disturbed, harassed or attacked, they can use it, they can make a very, very loud noise," said Philip Chong, CEO of Quincy Asian Resources.
"It's also a signal for bystanders that if they hear the whistles, they should call 911."

The whistles will be given out at the Germantown Neighborhood Center in Quincy starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Organizers ultimately hope to distribute about 100,000 whistles in all.

This article tagged under:

Anti-Asian RacismMassachusettsquincyhate crime
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us