Massachusetts

PHOTOS: A look at the proposed home of Boston's pro women's soccer team

White Stadium renovation visuals presented after resident pushback

By Jessie Castellano

Rendering of White Stadium at night
Stantec

New renderings show updated design plans for White Stadium, the proposed new home of Boston's professional women's soccer team.

White Stadium was built in the 1940s but has been in a state of disrepair in recent years. Illustrations and video animations of a renovated and accessible White Stadium were presented by Boston Unity Soccer Partners at a design workshop meeting last week. Visuals show the park on game day as the design changes include feedback from previous meetings.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Located in Franklin Park, the stadium is set to be the home of a new professional women’s soccer team and for the use of Boston Public School students. Official plans for the stadium were filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency last December, which are still under review.

Rendering of White Stadium design plans during the daytime
Stantec
Rendering of design plans for White Stadium and Franklin Field in the daytime

The reconstruction has faced pushback from residents along the way. A lawsuit was filed by residents with the argument that the park was intended for public use and not the home of a private soccer team. But in March, a Suffolk Superior Court judge denied the lawsuit, claiming that the park was never solely designated for public use.

Citizens have also raised concerns about parking, game day traffic and safety issues.

The team is set to begin play in 2026.

More on White Stadium

Boston Apr 10

Residents discuss concerns surrounding redevelopment of Boston's White Stadium

Boston Feb 22

Lawsuit filed to stop Boston's White Stadium pro soccer project

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonFranklin Park
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us