Whitman firefighter suffers medical emergency during Christmas Day call

A Whitman, Massachusetts, firefighter is in the ICU after suffering a medical emergency during a call on Christmas Day, the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Fire officials said other firefighters immediately began treatment and he was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he is listed in stable but serious condition.

The firefighter was not publicly identified. The department and family have asked for privacy.

"On behalf of the Whitman Fire Department, Whitman Firefighters Local 1769, and the family of our firefighter, we would like to thank everyone for their support. We had neighboring fire departments cover our town and calls while this incident was ongoing. We have had offers of support from around the state," the post, signed by Chief Timothy J. Clancy Jr., reads.

No other details were immediately available.