Who Are the Final VaxMillions Winners? We'll Find Out Thursday

The last winners of the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway, the COVID vaccine lottery that's already doled out more than $5 million, are set to be revealed Thursday.

Hoping your name comes up for either the $1 million prize, which goes to a fully vaccinated adult who registered, or the $300,000 college scholarship for a vaccinated child? Bad news -- the winners already know who they are.

State officials already contacted the people whose names were drawn on Monday, and they had to confirm within 24 hours. In fact, one person who'd been selected for a VaxMillions prize missed out on it, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The state has already given out $4 million to four fully vaccinated people and $1.2 million in college scholarships to four vaccinated kids between 12 and 17 -- the ages for which vaccines are currently approved.

Massachusetts is giving residents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 the chance to win cash. The TEN takes a look at the VaxMillions sweepstakes.

Here is a list of the winners from the first four drawings:

Drawing 1: $1M prize Darrell Washington, of Weymouth; $300,000 scholarship Daniela Maldonado, of Chelsea

Drawing 2: $1M prize Donna McNulty, of Billerica; $300,000 scholarship Dylan Barron, of Norwood

Drawing 3: $1M prize Leo Costinos, of Attleboro; $300,000 scholarship Lilla Eliet, of Reading

Drawing 4: $1M prize Lilly Guttenplan of Lowell; $300,000 scholarship Nadia Dutton of Rockland

The odds of winning were very low — officials have said that 2.3 million adults and over 166,000 Massachusetts residents between the ages of 12 and 17 signed up for the giveaway.