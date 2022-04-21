Who is Jared Lee, Massachusetts Native on New NBC Singing Show?

Fans have voted a Massachusetts native into the semifinals of a new singing competition show on NBC.

Jared Lee, a singer-songwriter originally from Brookline, advanced to the semifinal round of "American Song Contest" on the strength of his performance on one of his original songs, "Shameless," on this week's episode.

Based on the Eurovision Song Contest from across the pond, artists representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories compete to determine the best original song.

Lee will be competing against the likes of Michael Bolton, representing Connecticut, in the semifinals, as well as Hueston of Rhode Island. A competitor from Vermont still has a chance to advance as well, which would give New England even more representation as the show airs its final two episodes of the season on April 25 and May 2.

ON TO THE SEMI FINALS!!! 🙌 🎉 Thank you SO MUCH for all your votes and support ❤️ Can’t wait to perform again! @nbc #AmericanSongContest #shameless pic.twitter.com/KTRqKnPoWq — Jared Lee (@jaredleemusic) April 19, 2022

During his career, Lee has written and produced songs for Jordin Sparks, New Kids on the Block, Tiesto and even one of his competitors, Bolton. He released his first EP, "Falling Through Holes," in 2011.