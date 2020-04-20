Wholesaler Steps Up to Help Struggling Hair Care Professionals Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A New Hampshire hair salon and barbershop wholesale distributor has launched an incentive program to drive business to struggling hairstylists across New England while boosting sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, called the Sullivan Stimulus, offers solutions for three primary business areas for hair care professionals: services, retail sales and gift card sales.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely decimated our beauty industry as a whole," said Tyler Sullivan, co-owner of Sullivan Beauty.

As part of the promotion, the wholesaler's salon and barbershop clients can offer a free product with the purchase of a $100 gift card. The products are then replaced by the wholesaler at no cost.

"What we do at the end of the program is replenish all of the products that they're offering as that free gift incentive," Sullivan said.

In addition, businesses can place product orders for their customers, which the Hooksett-based wholesaler will then deliver overnight to their clients' customers' doorsteps. The distributor will cover the shipping costs.

The program, which the wholesaler plans to run until businesses reopen, is costing the company money.

But Sullivan said that's not what is important.

"It's helped them pay their rent, their bills right now," he said. "They haven't received stimulus checks yet, but because of this program they're able to keep employees active."

Sullivan Beauty is also offering its clients a 20% discount on its wholesale prices.