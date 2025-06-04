Weather

Why is it so hazy today? Smoke from Canadian wildfires impacts air quality in Mass.

Air quality alerts are in effect for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine on Wednesday

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our smoky sky is here to stay for Wednesday. In fact, the smoke becomes thicker this evening as another plume moves in overhead from the Canadian wildfires

This smoke will again distort the sky for sunset, then again for sunrise Thursday, leading to an orange/red/pinkish tint to the sun. This is due to light scattering through the smoke. The smoke particles scatter the short wavelengths of blue light, which leaves the longer light wavelengths like orange and red to get through to our eyes. 

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This smoke is also creating poor to moderate air quality across the northeast. Those with respiratory ailments need to limit time outside on Wednesday and likely for Thursday as well. The peak of this harmful air quality seems to be Wednesday and Thursday. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The smoke disperses a bit and into higher levels of the atmosphere as a cold front approaches and more widespread rain is expected Friday. Adding to the haze in the air we have higher humidity and hot temps Wednesday and Thursday too. 

The humidity seems to stick around through the weekend with rain chances increasing for Friday and Saturday. 

This article tagged under:

Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us