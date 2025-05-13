Karen Read

Why was the Karen Read trial canceled on Tuesday? Here's what we know

The surprise decision came down just as proceedings were set to begin for the day

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shortly after 8:30 on Tuesday morning, just as reporters and lawyers were gathering in Norfolk Superior Court for the start of Day 15 of the Karen Read murder trial, an email went out from court spokesperson Jennifer Donahue.

Good morning,

Please be advised that the trial in Commonwealth v. Karen Read is not taking place today due to unavoidable circumstances.

Best regards,

Jennifer

With testimony canceled for the day, the rumor mill started swirling, with everyone wondering what might have caused the postponement, and whether the trial would resume on Wednesday.

Sue O'Connell, NBC10 Boston analyst and courtroom insider, was there at the court when the word came down.

"I arrived at court at 8:40 -- business as usual. I went inside to get my [press] pass. There was a lot of hubbub, people going in and out of offices. We usually don't have to wait for our passes."

She said she saw special prosecutor Hank Brennan, and assistant Norfolk County district attorneys Adam Lally and Laura McLaughlin, but there was no sign of Read or anyone from her defense team.

"We just waited, and then we got the email that court was canceled due to an unforeseen issue and then we just waited."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the court for more details on what led to the cancellation, but so far no official word has been released outside of the original email.

