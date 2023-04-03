Local

Watertown

Wicked Bagel Plans to Open New Shop in the Former Porcini's Space in Watertown

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A pair of bagel shops will apparently be joined by a third, taking over the space where an Italian/Mediterranean restaurant had been until closing earlier this year.

According to a source (Karin from Tugboat23), Wicked Bagel is planning to open in Watertown, moving into the former Porcini's space on School Street. We have been told that the new shop will have a liquor license and brunch service, while the space will include a patio out back. If all goes as planned, the new Wicked Bagel--which will join locations in Lexington and Woburn--could be open by late summer or early fall.

Porcini's closed down in January after being in business for 23 years.

The address for the upcoming location of Wicked Bagel is 68 School Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. The website for the business can be found at https://www.wickedbagel.com/

