Widespread Rain to End Our Week, Begin Weekend

It will be unseasonably cold and dry Thursday as a sprawling area of high pressure originating from the Great Lakes settles over New England.

High temperatures only top out in the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday, despite being under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather persists overnight along with unseasonably cold temperatures. Lows will fall into the mid-teens to mid-20s south, low to mid-teens north.

On Friday, temperatures moderate into the mid-30s to mid-40s. With this mild air mass comes the chance for snow showers in the afternoon across the higher terrain and rain showers elsewhere. A threat exists for potentially light freezing rain across pockets of the interior, especially the Connecticut River Valley, where light northerly winds may persist for a time during the morning.

Widespread rain moves across the region Friday night and Saturday, dropping a swath of 0.50 inches to an inch across the region. Urban and poor drainage flooding is expected Saturday with combined snowmelt and heavy rains. Local river levels will also require monitoring with the additional rainfall.

Rain will taper off to scattered showers Saturday night as a storm system pulls north towards the mouth of the Saint Lawrence River and Quebec City.

High temperatures on Saturday warm into the upper 40s to mid-50s south, and upper 30s to 40 degrees north. Winds will gust 20 to 30 mph throughout the day.

On Sunday, dry and blustery conditions are on tap as west winds blow 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts at the coast and across higher terrain. Afternoon highs will top out in the 40s.

Looking to early next week, it will be dry and cold on Monday with high temperatures reaching into the upper 30s south, mid to upper 20s across the North Country.

Widespread rain and snow moves across the region on Tuesday, with dry and cold conditions returning for the middle of the week in the First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and necn.