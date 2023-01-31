Widowmaker Brewing in Braintree Is Planning to Expand to Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A South Shore brewery is looking to open a new location, and this one would be in the city.

According to a message sent by Jay Gates of WBZ News Radio 1030, Widowmaker Brewing is planning to expand to Boston, which we were able to confirm with the people behind the Wood Road spot who had earlier put up an Instagram post hinting to this. More information should be coming out later in February, including its location and when it may debut, so stay tuned for updates.

Widowmaker Brewing first opened in Braintree in 2017, offering a variety of beers while also serving food via a variety of food trucks set up outside.

The address for Widowmaker Brewery is 220 Wood Road, Braintree, MA, 02184. Its website is at https://www.widowmakerbrewing.com/