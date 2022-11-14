Local

Waterboro

Woman Shot, Man Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine

Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home on Lakeview Drive in Waterboro, according to News Center Maine

By Matt Fortin

Police on scene of Maine shooting
News Center Maine

A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine.

The pair was husband and wife.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home on Lakeview Drive, where the wife was shot in the shoulder after a domestic dispute, the NBC affiliate reported. She was taken to a hospital and was later released.

After getting a search warrant, deputies entered the home and found Jeremy Rideout dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, News Center Maine reported, citing York County Sheriff William King.

An investigation was ongoing as of late Sunday night.

