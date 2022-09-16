Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers

After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it.

Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor of her late husband earlier this month, when her custom bike fell off her vehicle on Route 25, according to the Yarmouth Police Department. The bike had "Gannon" stickers all over it, and is very special to Dara.

While the bike hasn't been found, an organization has replaced it for her, which Dara is "extremely grateful" for, Yarmouth PD said online. Police are still looking into if they can find the bike.

Dara rides in the three-day Police Unity Tour, which starts in Massachusetts and ends in Washington D.C., during the National Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Riders from around the country participate to honor fallen officers who have been killed in the line of duty.