Wilby High volleyball player killed in Shelton crash remembered during candlelight vigil

A remarkable girl who touched the lives of so many in Waterbury. That’s how friends and family of 14-year-old Chloe Ramsubhag remembered her at a candlelight vigil Sunday. The teenager was killed in a car crash in Shelton earlier this month.

“She was always happy. She never had any problems with anybody,” Allizay Hernandez, a friend and teammate of Ramsubhag, said.

Classmates and friends of Ramsubhag cherished their memories of her. Many of them holding their hearts very close during a candlelight vigil.

“The best kind of person that someone can be, and she was always trying to be that person,” Keion Rivera, a friend and classmate of Ramsubhag, said.

Ramsubhag was a member of the Wilby High School volleyball team. Her teammates showed up wearing pink, her favorite color.

“Her serves were something, but she was good. That was my girl,” Hernandez said.

Ramsubhag died in a crash two weeks ago on Route 8 in Shelton. State troopers say the car she was in was struck from behind by a Honda van. It pushed them into opposing traffic where the car was struck again.

Her father Devin Ramsubhag was badly injured in the crash suffering broken bones and a concussion. That didn’t stop him from seeing the vigil from his hospital bed via FaceTime with the support uplifting his spirits.

“It’s just a great thing to see that my daughter had so many people that loved her and cared about her,” he said.

The deadly crash was one a few that occurred on Connecticut roads that same day. Both friends and family urging drivers to be responsible on the road.

“Be safe. Pay attention. Get off your phone. Slow down,” Devin Ramsubhag said.

“You have to drive safe because lives should not have been lost, were lost and are going to continue to be lost if something doesn’t change,” Rivera said.

Chloe’s friends and teammates say they’ll be dedicating next year’s volleyball season to her.

“She’s here watching over us through everything. She’s watching over every single one of us,” Rivera said.