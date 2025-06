A three-vehicle crash in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday morning ended with one of the cars on its side in the middle of the roadway.

The crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Revere Beach Parkway at Boston Street, left at least four people injured. Two were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known but they are expected to survive.

No further details were immediately available.