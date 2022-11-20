Wild Finish to Defense-Dominated Game Lifts Patriots Over Jets

It was a defensive battle Sunday between the New England Patriots and New York Jets at Gillette Stadium that was stalled at a 3-3 tie until the last 25 seconds when the Patriots scored the first punt return touchdown in the NFL this season.

Rookie Marcus Jones returned the punt 84 yards to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just seconds left on the clock.

"My first thing was ball security, so making sure I track the ball and everything because the wind was going crazy out there, that was the main thing, and just staying within the scheme," Jones said in his postgame press conference. "You know without my teammates on that play, that would have been a hard play to make so."

Today’s hero for the Patriots: Marcus Jones. pic.twitter.com/2zscnBTyxj — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 20, 2022

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The smallest guy made the biggest play today. Marcus Jones had an 85 yd punt return to push the Patriots past the Jets with 5 seconds left. He was speechless walking off the field pic.twitter.com/nVf86gbGMT — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 20, 2022

This marks the 14th consecutive win for the Patriots over the Jets. The Patriots were coming off the bye, and the Jets were looking to make up for their Week 8 loss at MetLife Stadium, but it was New England who prevailed, improving to 6-4 on the season.

After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots have now won three straight, and five of their last six -- including two over the Jets.

The ugliest, most boring game.

But also the most exciting finish of the day.#Patriots with a huge divisional win. pic.twitter.com/OnmCmdefew — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) November 20, 2022

Raleigh Webb, Anfernee Jennings and Brenden Schooler got Marcus Jones free and the rookie did the rest.



Jones had to leave the game earlier with an ankle injury. Showed some pretty good juice to reverse the field on Jets punter Braden Mann and take it to the house. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 20, 2022

The wind was a factor Sunday, as Nick Folk missed two field goals. Sunday also marked an in-season switch at punter, which meant Michael Palardy was the holder for Folk, instead of Jake Bailey. Palardy was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday, as Bailey was placed on injured reserve.

Bailey has been the Patriots' starting punter since 2019 but is enduring his worst season with the team and has been limited in practice this week due to a back injury. He'll miss at least the next four games while on IR.

Nick Folk has missed his second consecutive field goal. Some wind (though it doesn't look bad based on the flags atop the field-goal posts). New holder. Forty-three yards away is well within Folk's range. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 20, 2022

Matt Judon played another great game, notching 1.5 sacks to set a new career-high with 13.5 sacks this season. He surpassed Chandler Jones (12.5 in 2015) to become the Patriots player with the most sacks in the Bill Belichick era.

It's a short week for the Patriots, as they'll take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

.@man_dammn with a career high this season 💯 pic.twitter.com/1FBZn47KNu — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 20, 2022

This game story will be updated. Check back for more.