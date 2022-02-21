Wild Weather Week Ahead With Rain Tuesday, 60-Degree Temps Wednesday, and Snow Friday

Ready for a taste of Spring? Or do you want more snow? No matter what your preference – we’ve got it all in the forecast over the next several days.

After a beautifully bright and pleasant start to the work week Monday, some rain is on the way for Tuesday.

Aside from a few mountain flurries early, then some hit-or-miss rain showers late morning to midday in far southern New England, the steadiest rain holds off until later in the day.

Temperatures rebound to the 50s for most of Central & Southern New England today, wispy cirrus clouds decorate the sky, mixing with sun. Breeze has already died down quite a bit from this AM. Clouds Tuesday, a few PM showers (some mountain freezing rain showers), eve/night rain. pic.twitter.com/FK4lIRI36Z — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 21, 2022

It will be just cold enough from north central New Hampshire to far western and northern Maine for the precipitation to be in the form of light freezing rain and sleet, which will cause some slippery travel in those areas, so use caution.

Otherwise, rain arrives west to east between about 3 to 6 p.m. and will continue to taper off during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.25 to 0.75 inches for many, although some locally higher totals in western New England are possible.

The combination of rain and ice/snowmelt will result in an elevated threat for flooding in Vermont in particular, where a flood watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, it’s all about the temperatures Wednesday as a gusty southwest wind will boost highs well into the 60s (50s far south).

Records to beat are in the upper 60s…so we’ll be close but might fall just shy of reaching those numbers.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures approaching near-record highs for the day #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/4dXdF54GYH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 22, 2022

Wednesday is our warmest day as a southwest wind carries mild air into New England ahead of a cold front that makes its passage Wednesday PM and night, opening the door to a sample of the Canadian cold that's been dropping temps 30 below zero at night. pic.twitter.com/GwcgvWd3iL — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 21, 2022

Our spring fling will be short lived as a cold front crosses the region Wednesday afternoon, marked by a wind shift and sharply colder air to follow.

That means back to winter reality on Thursday with highs in the 30s.

That cold air moving back in sets us up for our next storm on Friday, which will start as snow and gradually change over to some wintry mix in southern New England.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Lows in the 30s. Tuesday: Cloudy, PM showers to rain. Highs around 50. Wednesday: Isolated shower early, windy and warm. Highs in the 60s south, 50s north, turning sharply cooler late.

We’ll be finetuning details of the forecast over the next few days, but the key points to iron out still are how far north the wintry mix makes it, and how quickly the snow changes to mix.

These two factors will be key players in determining how much snow to expect. Stay tuned!

Our @nbc10boston @necn Forecast System has been consistent the last few days on the Friday system with a broad area of 6"-12" snow. That said, I mentioned on-air today that if there's going to be a change as we get closer, probably would be to shift a bit north due to more mix. pic.twitter.com/AG3EiYjg05 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 21, 2022