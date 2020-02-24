Local
New Hampshire

Wildlife Officials: Bears More Active Due to Warm Weather

Gerald Herbert/AP

New Hampshire wildlife officials warn that bears are more active this winter because of mild weather combined with limited snowfall.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers says bears are encouraged to remain active because of the amount of available food.

Bears typically hibernate from November to April, but in a mild winter that period can be shortened to December or January until March.

Vermont wildlife officials voiced similar concerns about bear activity earlier this month.

Wildlife officials in New Hampshire and Vermont have recommended moving any potential outdoor food sources to prevent attracting bears.

