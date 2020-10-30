Will All This Snow Melt in Time for Halloween Trick-or-Treating in New England?

Southern New England felt more like Christmas than Halloween with all the snow that fell Friday. Areas that have had the slushy snowfall will refreeze in place tonight as lows drop to the 20s. Roads, sidewalks, any untreated surfaces may freeze over with black ice. (Here's the full forecast.)

Some melting will occur during the day Saturday as our highs are forecast to be in the mid 40s with a calm breeze and lots of sunshine. But in areas that have had about 3-6 inches of snow, there will be leftover snow patches on yards and along the sidewalks for trick-or-treaters Halloween night.

IMAGES: Stunning Photos From New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall

That means Boston, the Merrimack Valley, Worcester Hills, southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut and northern Rhode Island will have snow on the ground during trick-or-treating. Hopefully the sidewalks will be cleared by then and salted!

Temperatures fall to the mid-30s during that time, but some suburbs will be close to freezing. Extra layers, hand warmers, foot warmers, even snow boots (and of course the face mask) will all be a good idea for hitting up the neighborhood for candy in this socially distanced world.

With coronavirus cases surging across the U.S., kids and parents are being reminded to celebrate Halloween safely. Etiquette expert Elaine Swann joins LX News to provide social distancing tips you should consider to have fun and stay safe this weekend.

The night will be bright, with the full blue moon rising around 6 p.m.

The last time all U.S. time zones saw a full moon on Halloween was in 1944. The next time we see it will be in 2039. Happy Halloween!