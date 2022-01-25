Will David Ortiz Make the Baseball Hall of Fame?

David "Big Papi" Ortiz could be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday with all the other baseball greats in Cooperstown. His stellar batting average and trips around the bases make him a serious contender.

History was made for Big Papi at Fenway Park, where he let hundreds of bombs fly, but the vote in his first year of eligibility is going to be close. Ortiz is one of 30 contenders for the Hall of Fame, the results of which are expected at 6:15 p.m.

Ortiz needs 75% of all the votes to be elected in. Back in November, 397 were sent to members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. To date, Ortiz has received about 84% of the votes that have been cast and made public, but that's less than half of the total votes that will be considered.

It will be revealed next week whether or not Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz will be inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame. Big Papi said it would be a huge honor to be inducted into Cooperstown and very special because his native Dominican Republic breathes baseball.

Big Papi's record makes him a deserving contender -- he's hit 541 homeruns in his career, was a 10-time all star and won three World Series championships with the Red Sox.

However, votes may not go in his favor over accusations that he may have used performance enhancing drugs nearly two decades ago. Ortiz was one of 104 players named in a 2003 anonymous drug testing survey, which included over-the counter supplements that were legal at the time, so the legitimacy has always been questioned.

Either way, Ortiz said everyone in the Dominican Republic will be watching.

"They can't wait for that to happen," Ortiz said. "And if it happens, it'll be one of the greatest moments of all time in the Dominican Republic."