Will Gov. Baker Announce Extension of Mass. COVID Restrictions Thursday?

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the State House. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Michael Kennealy.

The new series of new rules enacted last month by Baker are set to expire on Sunday unless he chooses to extend them.

Given the anticipated post-holiday surge in cases, it appears likely that he could extend the restrictions, which went into effect Dec. 26.

But he wasn't ready to say on Monday which way he's leaning.

"We'll probably be back sometime toward the end of the week based on the data to make a decision whether to extend that beyond January 10th," he said.

Local business owners are trying to find their footing after a three-week extension of restrictions that will keep many of them closed.

The new rules announced last month crack down on gatherings and businesses and require hospitals to halt most elective surgeries.

Restaurants, movie theaters, performance venues, casinos, offices, places of worship, retail businesses, fitness centers, health clubs, libraries, golf facilities, driving and flight schools, arcades, museums, and "sectors not otherwise addressed" are required to limit their customer capacity to a maximum of 25%.

All indoor gatherings and events are limited to 10 people, while all outdoor gatherings and events will be limited to 25 people. Workers and staff are excluded from events' occupancy counts. The gatherings limit applies to private homes, event venues and public spaces.

Massachusetts hospitals were also forced to push back or cancel most elective inpatient invasive procedures that are nonessential.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Tuesday that he is extending the city's COVID-19 regulations for at least three more weeks. The modified Phase 2, Step 2 that the city is now under keeps businesses like movie theaters and gyms closed, amont other restrictions.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said It will take a definite decline in coronavirus cases in Boston to start lifting restrictions

Massachusetts reported 6,419 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 99 deaths.

There have now been 12,563 confirmed deaths and 386,052 cases, according to the state Department of Public Health. Another 273 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly decreased to 8.25%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 2,416. Of that number, 442 were listed as being in intensive care units and 273 are intubated, according to DPH.