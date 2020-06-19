Will Gov. Baker Announce the Next Stage in the Reopening of Mass. on Friday?

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:20 p.m., accompanied by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy.

Baker said Monday that he would likely make a call by the end of the week about whether restaurants will be allowed to open for indoor dining and whether other high-contact businesses will be permitted to open.

The governor said a little more than a week ago when he announced the start of Phase 2 of the reopening that it would unfold in two steps, with indoor restaurant dining put on hold and businesses like nail salons also told to wait a little longer.

His decision was based off of the most recent public health data.

The first step is underway and includes outdoor dining and in-store retail shopping. The second step of Phase 2 also included tanning salons, tattoo parlors and body piercing, personal training, massage therapy, hair removal, and hair replacement or scalp treatments.

"We continue to follow the data and I think by the time we get to the end of this week, we'll probably have an announcement to make on that," Baker said Monday when asked when the second step will be cleared for launch.

Here's where we stand on reopening Massachusetts:

What Businesses Are Open in Massachusetts Now?

Note that reopened businesses are still required to follow workspace safety guidelines that incorporate social distancing, hygiene and staffing requirements, as well as guidelines specific to individual sectors.

Essential businesses

Banks and financial services

Churches and other houses of worship

Restaurants (outdoor seating)

Retail stores

Short-term lodgings like hotels, motels and inns

Construction, home remodeling and installations

Manufacturing

Warehouses and distribution centers

In-house services like babysitting and nannying

Real estate open houses, with restrictions

Hair salons and barbershops

Day camps

Youth sports

Funeral homes

Office spaces

Car dealerships

Car washes

Drive-in movie theaters

Libraries

Pet grooming

Beaches, golf clubs and facilities, parks, fishing, hunting, boating, outdoor adventure activities

Outdoor recreational facilities like pools, playgrounds, mini golf and batting cages

Outdoor amateur sports

Professional sports practice and training

Outdoor historical spaces, gardens, zoos and public spaces

Gun stores and shooting ranges

Lab spaces

Casino hotels and restaurants (but not gaming floors, theaters or arenas)

Driving schools

Occupational schools -- if students are finishing "a degree, program, or prerequisite for employment, or other similar requirement for completion"

Non-close contact personal services, like window washing, photography and career coaching

Non-athletic instructional classes for arts, education or life skills, for anyone under 18 and in groups of less than 10

Flight schools

Beer gardens, breweries, distilleries and wineries -- if serving outdoor food under dining permits

What Businesses Are Still Closed in Massachusetts?

Any business in Step 2 of Phase 2 or in Phase 3 and 4 of the reopening plan is still required to stay closed. That includes: