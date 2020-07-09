President Donald Trump has had so-called TikTok teens mess with the attendance at his recent rally in Tulsa, and reportedly they're at it again for Saturday's rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

But with Tropical Storm Fay headed for New England on Friday and Saturday, could bad weather spoil the president's chances of a big crowd at Portsmouth International Airport Saturday night?

So far, it doesn't look like it, according to the NBC10 Boston and NECN forecast.

There are renewed concerns over President Trump's rally scheduled this weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, after the spike in cases following his visit to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As of Thursday night, the forecast for that evening in Portsmouth is partly cloudy and very humid, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with wind from the south at 15 to 25 mph.

It does not look like Portsmouth will see a high impact from the tropical storm after any downpours that go by tomorrow night and early Saturday -- so the earliest people in line may spend some of the day drying off.

Tropical Storm Fay should stay well west and be dissipating at the time of the rally.

Anyone who wants to go to the rally can sign up for one or two tickets on the Trump 2020 website. A protest ahead of Trump's rally is planned outside the airport that afternoon.

Anyone who attends the rally or the planned protest is encouraged, though not required, to wear a mask.