Will we have a white Christmas? Tracking our next chances for rain and snow

Some areas could see up to 3 inches of snow this week

By Sydney Welch

Temperature swings continue, with Tuesday afternoon being the highest point and highs close to 60 with a breeze.

The rest of the week turns more seasonable. Wednesday will start calm and dry, but clouds will increase with a line of rain and wind approaching by the evening. Parts of northern New England could see a wintry mix and light snow, anywhere from a coating to 3 inches. Most of the Boston area will see only rain.

Thursday brings cooler weather, with highs in the 40s and a brief break from the rain. By Saturday early morning, another system may bring a mix of rain and snow, especially in higher elevations.

An Arctic blast arrives over the weekend, bringing sharply colder air, with highs only in the 20s on Sunday and wind chills potentially below zero in some areas.

Christmas Eve will continue this cold trend, but by Christmas, highs will be closer to normal in the upper 30s. And we're looking ahead to a dry stretch for much of next week.

