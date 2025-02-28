Woman dies, second driver hurt in head-on crash in Wilmington, Mass.

A woman died when her SUV hit another head-on while driving on Route 62 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, officials say.

The driver of the other SUV remained hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office and Wilmington police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The crash was reported about 9:09 p.m., officials said. They said a Lexus SUV, traveling fast on the highway going west, crossed the median and hit a Jeep headed east.

The Lexus' driver was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington and later pronounced dead. She was identified as 41-year-old Erica Mastropietro. The other driver was also taken to Lahey Hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

State and local police were investigating what happened.