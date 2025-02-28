Wilmington

Woman dies, second driver hurt in head-on crash in Wilmington, Mass.

A driver, Erica Mastropietro, was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington and later pronounced dead, the DA and Wilmington police say

By Asher Klein

The scene of a fatal crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A woman died when her SUV hit another head-on while driving on Route 62 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, officials say.

The driver of the other SUV remained hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office and Wilmington police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The crash was reported about 9:09 p.m., officials said. They said a Lexus SUV, traveling fast on the highway going west, crossed the median and hit a Jeep headed east.

The Lexus' driver was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington and later pronounced dead. She was identified as 41-year-old Erica Mastropietro. The other driver was also taken to Lahey Hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

State and local police were investigating what happened.

More Wilmington news

Wilmington Oct 27, 2024

Four people hospitalized after multiple crashes in Wilmington

Massachusetts Aug 4, 2024

Large tree falls on mom and child in Wilmington

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us